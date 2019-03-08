Advanced search

St Albans reflexologist explains her work helping at hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2019

Are you a reflexologist who could spare a few hours a month to help Rennie Grove hospice patients?

As part of World Reflexology Week (September 23-29), The Herts Ad spoke to a St Albans reflexologist about the work she does and how it can positively impact people with life-limiting illnesses.

Reflexology is the application of pressure to areas on the feet, similar to massage, but each area of the foot is linked to a part of the body.

Sharon Chapman, 42, volunteers at Rennie Grove Hospice as it is the most popular treatment among patients there.

She is encouraging others to give up a few hours a month to help patients at the St Albans-based hospice.

Sharon said: "I've seen the benefits of how reflexology can support people who are living with illness or recovering from it. It is also really good for carers - to give them some time for themselves."

Rennie Grove's complementary therapist co-ordinator, Emma Delaney, said: "Reflexology provides huge benefits to our patients and carers when they are going through a difficult time.

"Patients often say how important it is for them to have some time out for themselves that is purely for relaxation. People report increased feelings of overall wellbeing and some say that they experience a reduction in certain symptoms.

"Our complementary therapies are provided by an incredible team of dedicated and highly skilled volunteers. Without them we wouldn't be able to provide this valuable service."

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in west Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Through its hospice at home service - available day and night - and a range of day services, the charity supports patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

The care is provided at no cost to patients and their families and is made possible by generous donations from the local community.

To volunteer as a reflexologist at Rennie Grove please email volunteer@renniegrove.org or call 01727 731000.

To find out more about reflexology in St Albans visit the Walking On Earth Reflexology page on Facebook.

