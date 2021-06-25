News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Church offers space to reflect on year of the pandemic

Matt Adams

Published: 10:19 AM June 25, 2021   
St Paul's Church in St Albans.

St Paul's Church in St Albans. - Credit: St Paul's Church

A St Albans church has arranged a special service to give local people a chance to reflect on their experiences of lockdown, isolation and loss.

St Paul’s Church, Fleetville, at the corner of Hatfield and Blandford roads, is offering a ‘Space to Reflect,’ on Sunday June 27 at 3pm.

Rev Andre Radmall, associate vicar, said: “These last long months have been hard for so many of us. We have experienced all kinds of losses, including that of loved ones.

“We are offering a space to reflect on, and mourn those losses as well as those from other times.”

St Paul’s is providing space for people “to remember what was lost, to reflect on the last year or so, to acknowledge the sadness, to be with others and to find hope.”

The service, lasting around an hour, will include some simple prayers and readings, and an opportunity to light a candle in memory of the loss.

Booking is not required. Those attending will need to wear face masks and sit socially distant.

More information at: www.stpauls-stalbans.org


St Albans News

