Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reduced timetable on St Albans Thameslink line as temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 10:51 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 25 July 2019

There will be fewer trains at St Albans Station today. Picture: Peter Alvey

There will be fewer trains at St Albans Station today. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey Photographer

Fewer trains will be running on the St Albans and Harpenden train line today in anticipation of the scorching heat.

Govia Thamelink Railway (GTR) scheduled a reduced service between London and Bedford in both directions from 10am.

This is because the tracks are expected to reach very high temperatures and 60mph speed restrictions will be in place from 12 noon.

The operator has advised that travellers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and may need to change at Luton or St Albans to reach their destination.

A GTR spokesperson said: "For safety reasons, due to the risk of rails buckling in the record-breaking temperatures forecast today, Network Rail is placing a 60mph speed restriction across our network from 12 noon.

You may also want to watch:

"We were able to run our normal peak services on Thameslink this morning, however, with the prospect of trains running more slowly we began to introduce, from 10am, an amended timetable with fewer services between London and Bedford in both directions.

"Delays are expected because of the speed restrictions, with some trains running non-stop between stations to reduce the overall delay into London.

"Passengers are advised to board the first available service towards their destination, changing en route."

She "strongly advised" passengers to avoid travelling today, but if it is necessary, to stay hydrated with a bottle of water.

Met Office forecasters predict that temperatures will soar this afternoon, reaching 35°C in St Albans by 4pm.

Various official bodies have issued advice in the heat - NHS Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group has urged everyone to use suncream, carry water, and look out for others.

Tips from Affinity Water include refrigerating water, taking a short shower rather than a bath, and having a paddling pool party with friends rather than in individual households.

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Reduced timetable on St Albans Thameslink line as temperatures set to soar

There will be fewer trains at St Albans Station today. Picture: Peter Alvey

Harpenden blaze into play-off race with stunning victory

James Latham was in majestic form with the bat for Harpenden against Bishops Stortford. Picture: MELISSA PAGE

St Albans road closed due to crash

The A1583 Redbourn Road in St Albans is closed due to a crash. Picture: Archant

Walk on the moon at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral is hosting a light and sound display to celebrate 50 years since the Apollo Moon landings. Picture: Luxmuralis

Delight for Centurions as frantic cup success ends long wait for silverware

The squad and staff from St Albans Centurions celebrate their 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists