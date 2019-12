Delays in Redbourn after crash on the M1

Traffic is delayed at Redbourn after a crash on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Krishan Bhungar. Archant

There are long delays on the B487 and Redbourn Road following a crash on the M1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The crash took place earlier today on the M1 at Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

There are delays of around 25 minutes on the B487 northeast, which is also impacting Redbourn Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.