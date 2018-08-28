Advanced search

Redbourn tea shop to host afternoon tea for Guide Dogs charity

PUBLISHED: 09:43 21 January 2019

An afternoon tea will be held in Redbourn to raise money for Guide Dogs. Picture: Guide Dogs

A Redbourn tea shop is hosting a traditional afternoon tea to raise money for Guide Dogs.

The Enchanted Tea Rooms in High Street is hosting the afternoon tea from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday, February 10.

The traditional tea will raise money for the St Albans fundraising branch of Guide Dogs, which helps support people who are blind or visually impaired.

Jackie Day, coordinator for the St Albans Guide Dogs volunteer group, said: “Our group is delighted to be given this fundraising opportunity. We are extremely grateful to the Tea Rooms for hosting this event on our behalf.

“They’re a popular venue so people are sure to have an enjoyable afternoon.”

An afternoon tea costs £19.95, and the Tea Room is donating £5 from every tea booked to the charity.

Andrea Myrianthous, from the Enchanted Tea Rooms, said: “What a great day of fun and food, while raising funds for a great charity and an amazing cause.”

