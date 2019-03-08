Advanced search

Updated

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a 72-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were both killed in a collision on Redbourn Road in St Albans last night.

Emergency services were called at 11.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9) to A5183 Redbourn Road, after a crash involving a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible.

Sadly both the male driver of the Mercedes and the female driver of the Peugeot suffered injuries which proved fatal, and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

PC Felicity Moody, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both drivers and specially trained officers are supporting them at this very difficult time.

"We are investigating what happened and as part of this would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to it.

"If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please review it and contact us with any relevant footage."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 900 of 9 October.

Related articles

Most Read

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Colney Heath Ladies back to winning ways with impressive performance against Wymondham

Team photo of Colney Heath Ladies. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Narrow success over Bath keeps OA Saints on top of the Championship

OA Saints picked up a narrow but exciting 10-5 win over Bath at Woollams.

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in St Albans

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

St Albans mum raises thousands in memory of daughter who took her own life

St Albans mum Leanda Kelly held a fundraising night for Mind in Mid Herts in memory of her daughter Tanya Kordek. Picture: Jenny Pepper

Older People’s Day to be held in St Albans

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists