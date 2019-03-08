Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in St Albans

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Casey Gutteridge. Archant

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a 72-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were both killed in a collision on Redbourn Road in St Albans last night.

Emergency services were called at 11.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9) to A5183 Redbourn Road, after a crash involving a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible.

Sadly both the male driver of the Mercedes and the female driver of the Peugeot suffered injuries which proved fatal, and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Felicity Moody, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of both drivers and specially trained officers are supporting them at this very difficult time.

"We are investigating what happened and as part of this would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to it.

"If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please review it and contact us with any relevant footage."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 900 of 9 October.