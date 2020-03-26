Appeal to help find missing teenage girl from Redbourn

Evie Halkyard, aged 15, from Redbourn, has been missing since yesterday. Picture: Herts police Archant

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl from Redbourn?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Evie Halkyard, who was last seen yesterday at around 6.30pm.

She is described as slim, around 5ft 6in tall and with long brown/blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing pink Nike trainers and a black jacket.

It is believed she may have travelled to London.

If you have seen Evie since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Evie now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.