Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Redbourn masseuse climbing Everest for charity after friend’s passing

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 13 March 2019

Lucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley

Lucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley

Archant

A masseuse and yoga teacher is climbing Everest in memory of her friend and to raise money for charity.

Lucy Hurley is climbing Everest to fundraise for Ataxia UK. Picture: Submitted by Lucy HurleyLucy Hurley is climbing Everest to fundraise for Ataxia UK. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley

Lucy Hurley is scaling the world’s tallest mountain in aid of Ataxia UK, a national charity which supports people with the incurable condition.

A friend and client of hers, Glen Shorey, recently passed away from Friedreich’s Ataxia at 25 years old.

The trip, which will take place from September 26 to October 13, is organised by Charity Challenge.

Lucy, who lives in Redbourn, said: “Not many people know what Ataxia is, not many people have heard of it because it is quite a rare condition, but it is quite horrific. There is no cure, it is degenerative, and I wanted to do this to help bring awareness and help families who are affected.”

Lucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy HurleyLucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley

Lucy met Glen after switching careers to work in sports and remedial massage. She taught him wheelchair yoga every week for a year.

She said Glen was “a friend, he made me laugh, he gave me advice, he was so caring and thoughtful and an absolute comedian”.

Donate to Lucy’s climb at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyHurley

Read Glen’s story here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Redbourn masseuse climbing Everest for charity after friend’s passing

Lucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley

Tributes paid to well-loved St Albans disability activist

Glen Shorey with his father and Sandra Stellon, support teacher at Sandringham School

How did St Albans and Harpenden MPs vote the second time on Brexit deal?

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has voted for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement twice now. Picture: DANNY LOO

Storm Gareth rail warning across Hertfordshire

A Great Northern train heading into Stevenage railway station. Picture: Nick Gill

Harpenden thrust themselves into promotion race with hugely significant win over Hertford

Reece Baker-Kiff scored all four for Harpenden in their win over Hertford. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists