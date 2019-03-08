Redbourn masseuse climbing Everest for charity after friend’s passing

Lucy Hurley taught Glen Shorey wheelchair yoga for about a year before he passed away. Picture: Submitted by Lucy Hurley Archant

A masseuse and yoga teacher is climbing Everest in memory of her friend and to raise money for charity.

Lucy Hurley is scaling the world’s tallest mountain in aid of Ataxia UK, a national charity which supports people with the incurable condition.

A friend and client of hers, Glen Shorey, recently passed away from Friedreich’s Ataxia at 25 years old.

The trip, which will take place from September 26 to October 13, is organised by Charity Challenge.

Lucy, who lives in Redbourn, said: “Not many people know what Ataxia is, not many people have heard of it because it is quite a rare condition, but it is quite horrific. There is no cure, it is degenerative, and I wanted to do this to help bring awareness and help families who are affected.”

Lucy met Glen after switching careers to work in sports and remedial massage. She taught him wheelchair yoga every week for a year.

She said Glen was “a friend, he made me laugh, he gave me advice, he was so caring and thoughtful and an absolute comedian”.

Donate to Lucy’s climb at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyHurley

Read Glen’s story here.