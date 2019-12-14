M1 lanes closed after crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn

Two lanes of the M1 are closed after a crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn.

Police and traffic officers are at the scene following a collision on the southbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

Lanes three and four of the M1 are currently closed, with traffic delays building.

Further up the southbound carriageway there has been another crash - involving four cars - between Junction 12 for Flitwick and Junction 11a for Dunstable/Luton North.

Again, two lanes are closed with heavy traffic as a result.