M1 lanes closed after crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 12:19 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 14 December 2019

Two lanes are closed on the M1 southbound between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead due a crash. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two lanes of the M1 are closed after a crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn.

Police and traffic officers are at the scene following a collision on the southbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.

Lanes three and four of the M1 are currently closed, with traffic delays building.

Further up the southbound carriageway there has been another crash - involving four cars - between Junction 12 for Flitwick and Junction 11a for Dunstable/Luton North.

Again, two lanes are closed with heavy traffic as a result.

