M1 lanes closed after crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn
PUBLISHED: 12:19 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 14 December 2019
Archant
Two lanes of the M1 are closed after a crash involving up to five cars near Redbourn.
Police and traffic officers are at the scene following a collision on the southbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead.
Lanes three and four of the M1 are currently closed, with traffic delays building.
Further up the southbound carriageway there has been another crash - involving four cars - between Junction 12 for Flitwick and Junction 11a for Dunstable/Luton North.
Again, two lanes are closed with heavy traffic as a result.