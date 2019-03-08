Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

Proposals for a large development near Redbourn have been revised after a public consultation.

The development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust.

Lawes Agricultural Trust (LAT) and Rothamsted Research first proposed a housing development on its land to the north east of Redbourn as part of the St Albans Local Plan call for sites in 2018.

The site, on fields known as Black Horse, Bylands, Meadow, Osier and Ver, was rejected by St Albans district council (SADC) for inclusion in the Local Plan - but this has not deterred LAT and Rothamsted Research.

In November last year, the organisations held a public consultation and have now refined its proposals.

Half of the 825-home site would be developed and the remaining land earmarked for a public river valley countryside park.

The development site proposed by Rothamsted Research and Lawes Agricultural Trust.

Forty per cent of the houses would be "truly affordable", alongside a new two-form entry primary school, a cycleway linking the Harpenden and Redbourn sections of the Nickey Line, and a new 75-space car park for Redbourn High Street.

Seventy per cent of the affordable housing will be low cost rented, with priority given to local people.

There would be community facilities buildings, which could be used as a doctors surgery, meeting room or employment area.

The land proposed for development.

Chief executive of LAT, Peter Oxley, said: "Following our public consultation event in November last year, we have been taking the feedback received on board and refining the proposals.

"At our events which we're holding in July, we're looking forward to showing residents changes we have made to the proposals following this feedback.

"I'd like to reiterate what I said at the time of the last consultation. At the trust, we have a clear vision for the whole site and how it can complement Redbourn.

"To put it simply, this is not just about building homes."

Residents can view the revised proposals at public exhibition in Redbourn Village Hall on July 9 from 4pm to 8pm and July 10 from 12pm to 4pm.

These plans are still not included in the St Albans Local Plan, which is due to be scrutinised by inspectors from October 14 to 25, at the SADC Chamber in the Civic Centre on St Peter's Street.