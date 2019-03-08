Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historic portico restored in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 07:51 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 21 June 2019

Charles Milner, Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon, Margaret Webb, Lawrence Webb and John Ridgewell at the restored portico in the grounds of Redbourn Museum. Picture: Picasa

Charles Milner, Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon, Margaret Webb, Lawrence Webb and John Ridgewell at the restored portico in the grounds of Redbourn Museum. Picture: Picasa

Archant

A historic portico was unveiled in Redbourn following a three-year restoration project.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, June 15, and was attended by villagers and guests - including museum patron Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon.

You may also want to watch:

After Redbourn House was demolished in 1955, the doorway was put up in St Albans outside the former museum in Hatfield Road, where it remained for more than 60 years. It has now been re-erected in the grounds of the local history museum at Silk Mill House on Redbourn Common.

The portico was originally the doorway of Redbourn House, a grand mansion which once stood in High Street. The mansion was owned by the Queen Mother's family, the Bowes-Lyons, and she visited there as a young girl.

The restoration project was initiated by museum trustees and coordinated by Graham Lawrence with architect Charles Milner.

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

St Albans charity shop search for owners of ‘accidentally’ donated historic photographs

Do you recognise any of these pictures or items? They were found in a secret compartment of a wooden box donated to a Rennie Grove charity shop in Fleetville. Picture: Jane Folwell

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Concerns over ‘ageing estate’ prompt review of Herts and Beds cancer centre

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is under review. Picture: Pixabay.

Historic portico restored in Redbourn

Charles Milner, Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon, Margaret Webb, Lawrence Webb and John Ridgewell at the restored portico in the grounds of Redbourn Museum. Picture: Picasa

Three eye-catching signings as Colney Heath look to impress

Former Welwyn Garden City and London Colney forward Jon Clements has signed for Colney Heath. Picture : Karyn Haddon.

London Colney storm clear at the top after rain-soaked victory over Bentley Heath

London Colney V Bentley Heath - London Colney celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans business joins national campaign to reduce plastic

George Street Canteen has signed up as a Refill station.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists