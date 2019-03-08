Historic portico restored in Redbourn

Charles Milner, Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon, Margaret Webb, Lawrence Webb and John Ridgewell at the restored portico in the grounds of Redbourn Museum. Picture: Picasa Archant

A historic portico was unveiled in Redbourn following a three-year restoration project.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, June 15, and was attended by villagers and guests - including museum patron Sir Simon Bowes-Lyon.

After Redbourn House was demolished in 1955, the doorway was put up in St Albans outside the former museum in Hatfield Road, where it remained for more than 60 years. It has now been re-erected in the grounds of the local history museum at Silk Mill House on Redbourn Common.

The portico was originally the doorway of Redbourn House, a grand mansion which once stood in High Street. The mansion was owned by the Queen Mother's family, the Bowes-Lyons, and she visited there as a young girl.

The restoration project was initiated by museum trustees and coordinated by Graham Lawrence with architect Charles Milner.