Redbourn goes conkers bonkers with championship
PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 October 2019
Archant
There's nothing quite like a Conkerthon to get you into the autumn spirit.
Community group Active In Redbourn (AIR) organised an inaugural conker championship to determine who would be the village's reigning champion.
With over 200 people in attendance and 40 participants, it was presided over by nationally renowned Conker King David Jakins.
Organiser Chris Emmell explained how it came about: "It was all put together in a bit of a rush. I was having a beer with a mate and we came up with the idea."
After some research Chris drew up a plan to present to the parish council for approval: "The whole event was put together in less than five weeks. With some professional help from the Conker King, it all went smoothly".
The overall champion was Adele Irwin, who was presented with a special trophy by the King himself.
Runner-up Steve Mackie said: "It was really great fun and we all said we look forward to having it again next year. What's more, it's very eco-friendly and draws attention to the plight of our horse chestnut trees."