'Frolics in February' performance for senior citizens in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 13:42 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 13 January 2020

Local entertainers and musicians will perform at a show for senior citizens in Redbourn.

'Frolics in February' will be held at Redbourn Village Hall on Thursday, February 6. Doors will open at 12.30pm and the show will start at 1.30pm.

The show is organised by the Forget Me Not Musicians - a new charity which provides professional musicians to perform at care homes, mainly for residents with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The charity also ran a fundraising stall at Redbourn Christmas Market.

February's show features performances from The Bella Mamas Choir from St Dominic's Catholic Primary School, Almost The Everlys, The Ol' Packers Ukelele Band and surprise special guests.

Tea will be provided during the interval, donated by the Lions Club and Elisabeth Moseley. Tickets cost £2 and can be bought from the Care Office at Redbourn Village Hall.

