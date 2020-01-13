'Frolics in February' performance for senior citizens in Redbourn

Forget Me Not Musicians are holding a 'Frolics in February' concert for Redbourn's senior citizens.

Local entertainers and musicians will perform at a show for senior citizens in Redbourn.



'Frolics in February' will be held at Redbourn Village Hall on Thursday, February 6. Doors will open at 12.30pm and the show will start at 1.30pm.

The show is organised by the Forget Me Not Musicians - a new charity which provides professional musicians to perform at care homes, mainly for residents with Alzheimer's and dementia.

The charity also ran a fundraising stall at Redbourn Christmas Market.

The Ol' Packers Ukelele Band will perform at the 'Frolics in February' concert for Redbourn's senior citizens.

February's show features performances from The Bella Mamas Choir from St Dominic's Catholic Primary School, Almost The Everlys, The Ol' Packers Ukelele Band and surprise special guests.

Tea will be provided during the interval, donated by the Lions Club and Elisabeth Moseley. Tickets cost £2 and can be bought from the Care Office at Redbourn Village Hall.