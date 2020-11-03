Redbourn Cricket Club honoured for summer of success at commemorative presentation

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert, presenting a commemorative bat to team captain, Ed Hales. Picture: Redbourn Cricket Club Archant

A village cricket club has been honoured for its outstanding national achievements.

From left to right: High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert; Chairman of the MCC, Gerald Corbett DL; Club Chairman, Antony Mauder; Team Captain, Ed Hales; County Councillor, Annie Brewster; Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE. Picture: Redbourn Cricket Club From left to right: High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert; Chairman of the MCC, Gerald Corbett DL; Club Chairman, Antony Mauder; Team Captain, Ed Hales; County Councillor, Annie Brewster; Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE. Picture: Redbourn Cricket Club

A socially distanced presentation was held at Redbourn Cricket Club on Saturday (October 31) to recognise the team’s performance over the summer.

Cllr Annie Brewster said: “We were all so proud Redbourn CC made it through seven gruelling rounds all the way to the final of the National Village Cricket Cup at Lord’s. However, we are equally heartbroken none of us were allowed to come and support you in the match due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Having attracted over 600 spectators to your semi-final, I’m sure the entire village, and much of Hertfordshire, would have flocked to Lord’s in any other year.”

Despite team captain Ed Hales scoring the first century in the competition since 2016, Redbourn lost to Colwall Cricket Club on the final ball.

With senior dignitaries in Hertfordshire feeling the team’s achievement needed to be formally recognised, the lord-lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE, presented a commemorative bat to the club chairman, Antony Mauder. Mr Voss said: “You have made your village and the entire county of Hertfordshire extremely proud.

“Congratulations to everyone in the team and, indeed, all the coaches and families behind your success. I’m so impressed you have over 250 boys and girls at Redbourn CC and it is testament to the club that the majority of the Lord’s team came through your junior ranks.”

Antony added: “Although we so narrowly lost, Ed’s century was outstanding, starting in remarkable fashion with a six off his very first ball. It was a privilege to be one of just 15 people from each team allowed into the 30,000 capacity ground at Lord’s to witness the final and an honour to have the distinguished guests come to Redbourn to recognise our achievement.”

The high sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert, presented a bat to the century-scoring captain. Ed said: “I am overwhelmed by this honour but our success is thanks to the entire team and the incredible club we have behind us.

“It is such a community club and our team is really a group of friends happy to play cricket together. The experience of Lord’s was insane, thinking of the cricket greats of history who have played at this hallowed ground.”