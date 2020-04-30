Advanced search

Children cover Redbourn graffiti with rainbow paintings

PUBLISHED: 14:02 30 April 2020

Beatrice and her childminder Nicola decided to rectify the false messages spreads by vandals who targeted 14 benches, tombstones and a bus shelter in Redbourn. Picture: Nicola Renard

Beatrice and her childminder Nicola decided to rectify the false messages spreads by vandals who targeted 14 benches, tombstones and a bus shelter in Redbourn. Picture: Nicola Renard

A Redbourn childminder and the children she looks after have stuck rainbow drawings on benches which were vandalised in the village.

Three-year-old Beatrice displaying her artwork on a Redbourn bench which was targeted by vandals. Picture: Nicola RenardThree-year-old Beatrice displaying her artwork on a Redbourn bench which was targeted by vandals. Picture: Nicola Renard

Nicola Renard and three-year-old Beatrice hoped to spread some joy after noticing the graffiti on a memorial bench – one of 14 that were targeted, along with tombstones and a bus shelter.

The vandalism makes claims the current coronavirus crisis is “fake”.

Nicola told the Herts Ad: “I was just so sad about the memorial benches being vandalised. Redbourn is the most wonderful village to live in with a great community spirit and we all pull together in hard times.”

Nicola is still able to work during the pandemic with a reduced capacity.

“I am very lucky to have a huge well equipped garden,” Nicola continued.

“So Monday morning when the little ones arrived we got cracking on painting rainbows. I laminated them and we got to work placing them on the vandalised benches.

“I hope that it’s made people smile when they see them rather than focusing on the awful vandalism.

Childminder Nicola Renard had the children create rainbow artwork and stuck them on benches which were targeted by vandals in Redbourn. Picture: Nicola RenardChildminder Nicola Renard had the children create rainbow artwork and stuck them on benches which were targeted by vandals in Redbourn. Picture: Nicola Renard

“The kids had a blast painting them and I tried to explain the best I could to three year olds why we were placing them on the benches.

“Maybe we have helped to restore a bit of the wonderful Redbourn community spirit.

