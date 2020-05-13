Advanced search

Redbourn Co-op store damaged during burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:55 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 13 May 2020

A police helicopter was searching for the drivers of two Toyota pick up trucks in Hatfield following a burglary in Redbourn. Picture: Herts Police.

The Co-op store in Redbourn has been damaged during a burglary in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the High Street store at 12.30am and discovered “extensive damage” to the front of the store.

At the same time, two grey Toyota pick-up trucks were seen leaving the area – both drivers failed to stop when asked.

The vehicles eventually stopped in Hatfield, on a track near the A414 and A1000 junction, and the occupants of both trucks left the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Despite an extensive search of the area, including use of the police helicopter, they were not located and enquiries to trace them continue.

“The Toyotas have been recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.

“If you have information about this crime you can report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/37428/20.”

