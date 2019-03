Redbourn care home receives ‘good’ rating from Care Quality Inspection

A care home for people with dementia in Redbourn has been awarded a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Matthews Care Home in Chequer Lane, which provides accommodation and personal care for 72 people, received a ‘good’ rating in all categories in a recent inspection.

Inspectors said: “Care and support was delivered in a personalised way by staff who knew people’s likes, dislikes and preferences. Staff promoted people’s privacy and dignity and their choices were respected.”

The care home was also praised for providing organised group activities, with quiet areas for people if they prefer.

Residents of the care home and their relatives told inspectors they felt safe and that staff were kind, caring and quick to respond to people’s needs.

One resident said: “The staff are very good. I don’t have to wait and they are always friendly and helpful.”