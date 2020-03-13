Redbourn cannabis factory discovered after postal workers intercept £3,600 haul from USA

Cannabis was intercepted by Royal Mail workers and led to a closure order being imposed on a property in Redbourn. Picture: Herts police Archant

A Redbourn home being used as a cannabis factory - with plants seven-foot high - has had a closure order imposed after postal workers discovered the class B drug being sent to the address from California.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Redbourn property was being used as a cannabis factory. Picture: Herts police The Redbourn property was being used as a cannabis factory. Picture: Herts police

Three parcels containing £3,600 worth of cannabis being sent to the address in Linden Road were intercepted by Royal Mail between February 26 and March 2, because they smelt of the drug.

A 49-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of importation of drugs, being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, and cultivation of cannabis.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries and no one can enter or live at the property in Linden Road because of the closure order, granted by St Albans Magistrates' Court. Anyone who breaches the order will be arrested.

'Thanks to Royal Mail alerting us, we were able to take quick action,' said Sgt Jordon Fox.

'On March 6, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant in Linden Road and discovered a cannabis 'factory' consisting of 27 cannabis plants, some of which were seven foot high.

'The cannabis plants were seized and will be destroyed.'

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks also had to be called as power sockets had been bypassed, leaving exposed wires and damaged sockets, to heat the cannabis plants.

Community Safety Unit Sgt Mike Saunders added: 'The seriousness of the offence meant that we had the power to ask the court to place a closure order on this property to safeguard his neighbours.

'No-one should have to live next door to a cannabis factory, especially one that dangerously uses electricity.

'We have put in several closure orders already this year and we will continue to do so.'

The closure order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and it bans anyone from entering the property.

If you have concerns about a property near you, you can report information to police online, speak to an operator via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's untraceable online form.