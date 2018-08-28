Man injured in Redbourn hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn left a man in his 60s injured yesterday.

The collision happened at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday, January 31) on the Redbourn bypass, generating widespread traffic jams reaching as far back as Southdown in Harpenden.

A grey BMW saloon was in collision with a dark coloured vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the collision.

His car also suffered extensive damage.

PC Dale Morris, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was using the Redbourn bypass at the time of the incident, and has a dash cam installed in their vehicle, to please make contact with us.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward.

•Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Morris on dale.morris@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 562 of January 31. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

•Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.