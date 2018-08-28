Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man injured in Redbourn hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 17:42 01 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn left a man in his 60s injured yesterday.

The collision happened at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday, January 31) on the Redbourn bypass, generating widespread traffic jams reaching as far back as Southdown in Harpenden.

A grey BMW saloon was in collision with a dark coloured vehicle, which failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the collision.

His car also suffered extensive damage.

PC Dale Morris, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was using the Redbourn bypass at the time of the incident, and has a dash cam installed in their vehicle, to please make contact with us.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward.

•Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Morris on dale.morris@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 562 of January 31. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

•Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

St Albans and Harpenden school closures round-up

Which schools are closed in St Albans and Harpenden today after snowfall overnight? Photo: THINKSTOCK

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

#includeImage($article, 225)

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans and Harpenden school closures round-up

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Second-half points explosion gets England’s Women’s Six Nations off to a winning start against Ireland

England's Hannah Botterman is tackled by Ireland's Megan Williams during the Women's Six Nations match at Energia Park Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Man injured in Redbourn hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn.

St Albans snowball throwers reported to police

Police were called about nuisance snowball throwing in St Albans today. Picture: Nina Morgan

Campaigners and councillors oppose Luton Airport’s plan to expand into green space

Members of the steering group for Stop Luton Airport Expansion. Picture: SLAE

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists