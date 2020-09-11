Redbourn boy begs for help to save his life

A young man from Redbourn is pleading with the community to help save his life.

Alviar Cohen has what he describes as “the bad kind of leukaemia” as he is in the 10 per cent of patients who cannot be cured.

Intense chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant from his twin brother Justin, and other treatments have failed to kill the cancer.

Alviar said: “I’ve been told I’ve just a few months to live. I was also told a year ago my leukaemia was ‘incurable’.”

“That was until a few weeks ago. A specialist team in Singapore has a brand new treatment which claim to have cured a five-year-old boy in the UK in a similar condition.

Alviar Cohen is fundraising for life-saving cancer treatment. Alviar Cohen is fundraising for life-saving cancer treatment.

Alviar says he has been told he is eligible for the same treatment. But the treatment is in Singapore.

To try and raise £500,000 - the cost of the treatment - a GoFundMe page has been set up and currently has raised

He added: “It seems like a huge amount but, as my mum and dad said , we just need 50,000 people to give £10 and we’re there…or just £5,000 to give £100!

“Please give me my chance to beat this cancer and live.

“I can’t tell you how amazing it is that ordinary people want to reach out and help someone in need.”

