Long delays on outskirts of Redbourn due to roadworks

Herts County Councils highways team is reporting long delays on the A5183 northbound towards the junction for the B487 Redbourn Lane. Picture: Krishan Bhungar. Archant

There are long delays on the outskirts of Redbourn this morning due to roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Herts County Council's highways team is reporting long delays on the A5183 northbound towards the junction for the B487 Redbourn Lane, due to two-way temporary traffic lights.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if you can.