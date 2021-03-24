Red Nose Day 2021 in pictures

Published: 10:36 AM March 24, 2021

How did you celebrate Red Nose Day this year? - Credit: Archant

These are some of the ways you celebrated a very different Red Nose Day on Friday.

Nationwide, Comic Relief has raised £52 million to fund charity programmes both here in the UK and overseas, and these pictures show how Red Nose Day 2021 was celebrated in our district.

Six-year-old Alexia popped on her red nose for RND 2021 - Credit: Jess Majercin

Caicha, 8, dressed up as a superhero for school on Red Nose Day - Credit: Zoe Andrews

Even St Albans Rainbow Trail's Rainbow Ted got involved in the Red Nose Day 2021 fun, donning a red nose and pin badge - Credit: Anna Bassil

How did you celebrate Red Nose Day? Did you do something funny for money? Share your pictures and stories with us by emailing hertsad@archant.co.uk.