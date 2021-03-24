Red Nose Day 2021 in pictures
Published: 10:36 AM March 24, 2021
These are some of the ways you celebrated a very different Red Nose Day on Friday.
Nationwide, Comic Relief has raised £52 million to fund charity programmes both here in the UK and overseas, and these pictures show how Red Nose Day 2021 was celebrated in our district.
How did you celebrate Red Nose Day? Did you do something funny for money? Share your pictures and stories with us by emailing hertsad@archant.co.uk.
