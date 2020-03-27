Advanced search

Coronavirus in St Albans: how recycling, waste collection and street cleaning is responding to the crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:37 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 March 2020

It's business as usual for Veolia during the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

It's business as usual for Veolia during the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

Alexis Duclos

Special measures are in place to ensure recycling, waste collection and street cleaning services operate as normal throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

St Albans City and District Council’s contractor Veolia is continuing to provide the essential services for residents.

Both organisations are working to minimise disruption with resources being monitored closely to ensure services can be delivered safely.

In order to prevent further spread of Covid-19, households that are self-isolating and showing the symptoms of the virus should follow the UK Government’s ‘Stay at home’ advice and ensure:

* Personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths are securely disposed in rubbish bags, and not in paper or card recycling;

* Any bags containing personal waste should be double bagged, tied securely and kept separate from other waste;

* Bags containing personal waste are to be put aside for at least 72 hours before being put in the usual external general waste bin.

To ensure that recycling and waste collection services are delivered as normal, residents are being asked to park considerately on congested roads in order to maintain access for collection vehicles.

Traffic wadens have been instructed to take action against unsafe or inconsiderate parking.

Residents are also asked not to make unnecessary journeys to Household Waste Centres as these are all currently closed.

Council leader Cllr Chris White, portfolio holder for climate and environment; said: “This public health crisis affects us all so we’re asking everyone to pull together. Our refuse collectors are designated key workers and are doing a fantastic job in helping to keep our community safe by continuing their essential environmental health work.

“Our partners at Veolia are working hard to ensure that services are not disrupted to residents and that this situation is managed. I am assured they are taking all the necessary precautions to keep operatives safe from contamination. Of course, if staff need to self-isolate, some services may need to be reduced. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks.”

