Advanced search

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

PUBLISHED: 10:30 24 August 2020

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Archant

A Harpenden beauty salon is facing uncertainty as its landlord is demanding months’ worth of rent arrears to be paid “immediately”, despite having been one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Rebecca Jade Beauty and Aesthetics in High Street was forced to close its doors on March 20 amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Shortly after, the government announced many schemes to protect businesses from closure – including a furlough scheme to save workers’ jobs, and a ban on evictions for commercial tenants unable to pay rent until the end of September.

While there is no legal obligation for landlords to grant concessions, many have done so in order to help their tenants through this unprecedented hardship.

Some concessions include tenants being able to pay on a monthly basis rather than quarterly, or agreeing to rent holidays.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Jade Beauty managing director, Rebecca Cousins, told the Herts Ad: “They are demanding full rental payments from the start of lockdown, which we simply cannot afford if we are to remain viable.

“The rent on Harpenden High Street is very high and we really need additional support to continue running what was a viable business prior to the pandemic.”

Rebecca rents two units side by side in the High Street, one of which was only able to open on Saturday last week due to the continued restrictions on close contact facial treatments.

“Times are financially very challenging for us,” she continued. “Paying the rent for the period when we were forced closed is very difficult.”

A spokeswoman for landlord Columbia Threadneedle said: “We are acutely aware of the challenges facing businesses at this time and are engaging with our tenant to seek a measured outcome for all parties.”

The government published a Code of Practice for commercial property relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic on June 19, which is recommended for to be used for landlords and renters.

It states: “It is intended to reinforce and promote good practice amongst landlord and tenant relationships as they deal with income shocks caused by the pandemic. This is a voluntary code and does not change the underlying legal relationship or lease contracts between landlord and tenant and any guarantor.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Colney Heath continue pre-season with good win over AFC Dunstable

Dominic Knaggs rattled the crossbar for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Colney Heath continue pre-season with good win over AFC Dunstable

Dominic Knaggs rattled the crossbar for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden beauty salon faces uncertainty as rent arrears mount

Rebecca Jade Beauty in Harpenden High Street is fighting for rent concessions after a difficult few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rebecca Cousins

Colney Heath continue pre-season with good win over AFC Dunstable

Dominic Knaggs rattled the crossbar for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Rennie Grove Hospice Care helps people cope with bereavement during lockdown

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is offering bereavement services for those who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Veronica Stewart

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.