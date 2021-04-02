Gallery
20 reasons why St Albans is a post-lockdown attraction
As lockdown restrictions ease across the country and the sun shines over the Easter holidays, the 'Stay at Home' advice has been has been replaced with a 'Stay Local' plea, meaning that people can more freely explore the area around them.
Here are 20 reasons to make the most of where you live as rules slowly (but surely!) relax.
1. Firstly, St Albans is home to bucket loads of heritage and history
2. It's everywhere!
3. The buildings are beautiful...
4. ...and colourful!
5. The city centre and surrounding areas are extremely green
6. ...with plenty of places for kids to play
7. If you're a fan of sport, you'll find some great venues to catch local teams at play
8. And if fancy going for a walk, run or cycle, you're in luck. There's tonnes of places to go, or travel along!
9. It's gorgeous in all weathers. In sunshine...
10. ...or when it's covered in a blanket of snow
11. Fancy yourself as a sunset chaser? You'll find plenty in St Albans
12. Oh, and I forgot to say, it even still looks lovely at night!
13. The villages in and around the district have lots of aesthetic appeal
14. And there are plenty to explore
15. The houses are picturesque
16. Fancy a pint? St Albans has a pretty good pool of watering holes
17. With many regularly hosting live music
18. St Albans district boasts a great variety of local and independent businesses...
19. ...and restaurants!
What we're trying to say is, St Albans is well and truly ace. If you're local, what's stopping you from exploring the district? You may have to put your St Albans visit on hold if you live a little further afield, but trust us, it's worth the wait!