Herts Advertiser > News

20 reasons why St Albans is a post-lockdown attraction

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Do you know when they finished building the Clock Tower? Picture: DANNY LOO

The Clock Tower, St Albans - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

As lockdown restrictions ease across the country and the sun shines over the Easter holidays, the 'Stay at Home' advice has been has been replaced with a 'Stay Local' plea, meaning that people can more freely explore the area around them.

Here are 20 reasons to make the most of where you live as rules slowly (but surely!) relax. 

1. Firstly, St Albans is home to bucket loads of heritage and history

St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies

St Albans Cathedral - Credit: Alan Davies

2. It's everywhere!

St Germain's Block in Verulamium Park, St Albans

St Germain's Block in Verulamium Park, St Albans - Credit: Maya Derrick

3. The buildings are beautiful...

St Albans Museum + Gallery's opening weekend. Picture supplied by St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans Museum + Gallery - Credit: St Albans Museum + Gallery

4. ...and colourful!

Donnington House, St Peter's Street, St Albans

Donnington House, St Peter's Street, St Albans - Credit: Maya Derrick

5. The city centre and surrounding areas are extremely green

A sunny Clarence Park on the first day lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Clarence Park, St Albans - Credit: Matt Adams

6. ...with plenty of places for kids to play

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the new playground at Verulamium Park.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands at the new playground at Verulamium Park. - Credit: Archant

7. If you're a fan of sport, you'll find some great venues to catch local teams at play

A general view of Clarence Park, home of St Albans City Football Club. Picture: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

St Albans City Football Club will shut down for 10 days after reporting two positive COVID-19 tests. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

8. And if fancy going for a walk, run or cycle, you're in luck. There's tonnes of places to go, or travel along!

The stretch of the Alban Way which passes underneath London Road heading towards Camp Road. Picture:

The stretch of the Alban Way which passes underneath London Road, heading towards Camp Road - Credit: Archant

9. It's gorgeous in all weathers. In sunshine...

Church Green Park, Harpenden

Church Green Park, Harpenden - Credit: Maya Derrick

10. ...or when it's covered in a blanket of snow

St Albans city centre snow

St Albans city centre was a ghost town - Credit: Cristian Ioja

11. Fancy yourself as a sunset chaser? You'll find plenty in St Albans

A snowy St Albans Cathedral in the foreground of a blazing red sunset

A snowy St Albans Cathedral in the foreground of a blazing red sunset - Credit: Nicky Laitner

12. Oh, and I forgot to say, it even still looks lovely at night!

French Row, St Albans at night

French Row, St Albans at night - Credit: Maya Derrick

13. The villages in and around the district have lots of aesthetic appeal

It may be rural, but Markyate has excellent transport links

The St Albans village of Markyate - Credit: Archant

14. And there are plenty to explore

High Street in Wheathampstead. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

High Street in Wheathampstead. Picture: Krishan Bhungar. - Credit: Archant

15. The houses are picturesque

Grove House photography competition. The White Cottage at Redbourn by Helen Cullens

The White Cottage at Redbourn by Helen Cullens - Credit: Archant

16. Fancy a pint? St Albans has a pretty good pool of watering holes

The Victoria, Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Ma

Thomas Maloney and his father Tom at The Victoria pub, St Albans - Credit: Archant

17. With many regularly hosting live music

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Music venue The Horn in St Albans - Credit: Alan Davies

18. St Albans district boasts a great variety of local and independent businesses...

Church Green, Harpenden

Church Green, Harpenden - Credit: Maya Derrick

19. ...and restaurants!

The sign outside Dylans The Kings Arms. The restaurant is shortlisted for five awards at the St Alba

Dylans - The Kings Arms - Credit: Archant

What we're trying to say is, St Albans is well and truly ace. If you're local, what's stopping you from exploring the district? You may have to put your St Albans visit on hold if you live a little further afield, but trust us, it's worth the wait!

