A popular pantomime dame from Hertfordshire has wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent.

In an act described as “very unique” by Simon Cowell, Marc Kelly of Razzamataz Radlett, a theatre school near St Albans, took to the stage on national TV.

Together with seven other dames from across the UK, they performed a mash up of It’s Raining Men and I Will Survive on Saturday night’s show (May 14).

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, clearly loved the performance with Simon quipping: “Just like the Spice Girls but better singers.”

Marc is the principal of Razzamataz Radlett, inspiring children with his love for the theatre.

Alongside this, for the last ten years, Marc transforms into Dame Dotty, performing at pantos in Grantham, Sutton, Barking and for the last eight years at the Radlett Centre.

During the pandemic, Marc reached out to other panto Dames to stay connected when theatres were closed.

The result was the formation of Dame Nation, the dame super-group who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and made it through the auditions with four yes votes.

“In many cases, panto is a child’s first experience of the theatre and it’s an opportunity for them to really immerse themselves in the story,” says Marc.

“As a panto dame, I love watching the children getting so involved in the story and laughing and having fun.”

Marc has had to keep his audition success under wraps from his students but knows they are going to be delighted now he is able to reveal that he is a member of Dame Nation.

“Razzamataz has given me a wonderful opportunity to inspire children and young people through my love of performing arts and I have seen time and time again how students gain confidence and self-belief simply by coming to our classes,” he said.

“Razzamataz is such a supportive community and I know that all our students and families will be cheering on Dame Dotty and Dame Nation, hopefully inspiring them to believe in themselves further and never give up on their own dreams.”

The next stage is waiting to find out if Dame Nation made it through to the live semi-finals, which are due to air the week commencing May 30.

As well as Marc performing on one of the West End’s most iconic stages, the students at Razzamataz are gearing up to make their own appearance with a performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre later in the year.

Students at Razzamataz experience a wide spectrum of performing arts styles.

From traditional West End and Broadway musical theatre, through to the commercial genres of street dance, acting for camera and pop singing.

Students take part in dance, drama and singing classes and there are a wide range of performing opportunities and additional masterclasses led by professional performers.

No prior experience is necessary, and the age range is from 4 to 18.

