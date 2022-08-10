Woodland access saved by Chiswell Green campaigner

Access to beautiful woodland to the west of St Albans has been saved by a local campaigner.

Back in 2015, the landowner of Park Wood, off Ragged Hall Lane in Chiswell Green, decided to enclose the woods and prevent access.

Local man Jeff Bates was saddened he could no longer enjoy the woodland, and investigated whether he could get a public right of way to cover what are well-established paths.

When Hertfordshire County Council rejected an application to add several paths through Park Wood to the definitive map on public rights of way, Jeff got in touch with Britain’s biggest walking charity the Ramblers to see if they could help.

The Ramblers assisted with an appeal against the county council’s decision, pointing out that the council had not taken into account a 2007 House of Lords decision on access.

The appeal was successful, and Herts county council has now added 2.4km of public footpaths through the woods to the definitive map.

Jeff said: ”I have walked the paths in Park Wood since I was a teenager and after moving back to the area in 1995, they became an essential part of my life. Walking the dog and enjoying the peace and tranquillity of the countryside has given a massive boost to my mental health, through challenging times.

"When the application to the county council was refused, I contacted the Ramblers team who took an active interest in the case and provided free, expert legal advice. I am very grateful to them because without their assistance, use of this wood would have been lost to the local community forever.

"With their continued support we have received the final confirmation order, so these paths now enjoy full, permanent, public access.

"Without the Ramblers Association’s assistance, this popular amenity would have been lost to the local community. The Ramblers rely entirely on donations to survive, so please give something to say thank you for all their invaluable assistance."

Jeff is now fundraising in support of the Ramblers Association: https://tinyurl.com/bdh3uj4z

The Ramblers believe that walking is a simple pleasure that should be open to everyone and is a right to be protected.

For more about their work in Herts, including how to join them for a walk can be seen at: ramblers.org.uk/hertfordshire-north-middlesex