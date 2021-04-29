News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans Muslims hold inclusive events for Ramadan

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:28 PM April 29, 2021   
The call was made live from St Albans town hall on the first day of Ramadan.

The call was made live from St Albans town hall on the first day of Ramadan. - Credit: The Big Iftar

St Albans residents can take part in the Muslim festival of Ramadan by fasting for a day.

Those taking part in the Big Iftar event on May 4 will receive an Iftar pack, which includes goodies to help you start your fast and break your fast. 

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims learn more about themselves both spiritually and mentally and believe they reap the rewards of fasting. The idea is it enables them to become more appreciative of what they have in life.

The fast starts at 3.47am and means going without food and drink, including water.

Participants will break their fast at 8.34pm with a meal when they hear the Muslim call to prayer on Facebook Live. 

You may also want to watch:

Various Big Iftar events and activities are run being held  throughout the city.

April 30 - Paper Lantern workshop online and a short talk by Moulana Muhith from London Coloney Islamic Centre on Ramadan;

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours heartbroken over plans to fell cedar tree
  2. 2 Charter Market rebellion over contracts and gazebos
  3. 3 BLM condemns Facebook group for racist figurines sale
  1. 4 St Albans named among England's prime property hotspots
  2. 5 Eight premises licences sought for festival site
  3. 6 Daisy Cooper opens new school playground
  4. 7 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  5. 8 Teen suicide prevention charity appoints first ambassador
  6. 9 Harpenden secondary school seeks licence for events
  7. 10 Colney Heath left sweating on promotion as they await letter from parish council

May 1 - Lantern Chalk walk with Herts Chalk Walk;

May 6 - Moon walk with St Albans Rainbow Trails;

May 11 - Adhan from city centre marking the close or Ramadan and Eid street market;

May 12 - Eid ul Fitr - Eid in the Park will round off the holy month with Eid prayers in Verulamium Park. Participants are required to bring their own prayer mats and maintain good social distance etiquette.

For more information and to join the above events visit www.theaddaclub.co.uk

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arc and Arc plaque commemorating the Duke of Somerset in St Peter's Street.

Where the 1455 Battle of St Albans took place in today's city

Dr John Morewood

Logo Icon
The First Battle of St Albans is on a new stamp.

Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Rifle at the ready, Chris Richards in the World War One trench built in the garden of his St Albans home.

Heritage

University student digs WWI trench in St Albans garden for film project

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Confetti cannons to celebrate 50th birthday at Prae Wood School 

Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus