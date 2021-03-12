Gallery
Mother's Day rainbow trail brings pop of colour to our city
- Credit: Alison Bowler
One of the silver linings that has emerged from the various lockdowns of the past 12 months has been the bright community rainbow trails that have brought a splash of colour and hope to the district.
Almost a year on from the first St Albans Rainbow Trail, organiser Preet Cox has marked yet another annual festivity with a Mother's Day trail.
The aim is to lift the spirits across St Albans in the run up to Mothering Sunday (March 14) through bright and colourful floral window displays.
Preet said: "Mums have found it exceptionally difficult during the lockdown with a whole host of challenges, it’s been really tough.
"The mix of home schooling, balancing work, looking after youngsters, having babies during the lockdown, working, not being able to enjoy baby and toddler classes and meet other mums, it’s all having its toll."
She explained that each of the group’s art trails are themed to a event or local charity: "This trail is in honour of all the incredible mums out there for Mother’s Day. Being a mum on a typical day has it’s own personal challenges for us - but with the lockdown, it’s been even more difficult.
"I’m hoping the initiative will help spread lots of smiles around our community and online as part of the virtual trail."
Residents of St Albans have been sharing their contributions online via St Albans Rainbow Trail's Facebook page and group, for those who wish to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their own home.
The trail has also launched a competition, which closes at 8pm tonight. Entrants have the chance to win a selection of prizes from an array of St Albans-based businesses, including Rebekraft, Kendall’s Florists, Crave Cakes and The White Lotus Cake Company.
Entry to the competition is free, but the St Albans Rainbow Trail are suggesting that each entrant make a donation to St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge (SAHWR).
Preet continued: "Our Rainbow Army of volunteers have also helped with a Mother’s Day collection for SAHWR. We had an incredible turnout and have been able to gift the lovely mums at the charity bags of goodies. We hope it will make them all smile."
To find out more about St Albans Rainbow Trail, join the Facebook group.