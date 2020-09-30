St Albans Rainbow Trail launches creative competition for Black History Month

The competition will run until October 23, with winners announced on October 24. Archant

St Albans Rainbow Trail is launching a creative competition tomorrow in celebration of Black History Month.

Bearing the theme ‘Inspirational Black Pioneers, Leaders and Artists’, the initiative encourages people to submit artwork, poems and songs to celebrate the achievements of the black community who help shape our world.

Entry is free and open to all ages, with prizes given by Quarto Kids and Cositas.

Local artist and Collective Art organiser Aisha Adi, who is also behind the current ‘The Power Pride and Rebirth Exhibition’, will be picking winners of the competition, alongside Isolation Arts Cafe’s Chris Blanche.

The competition will run from October 1 to October 23, with the winners being announced on October 24.