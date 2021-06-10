St Albans business creates Rainbow Salad for Pride

Published: 4:54 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM June 10, 2021

Johanna Zissmann and the Rainbow Salad in support of Pride Month. - Credit: Leafy

A little bit of the green stuff will go a long way towards helping a local LGBTQ+ support charity.

Leafy, the new Scandi-inspired salad bar and gift store in St Albans' Christopher Place, is celebrating Pride Month by donating 20 per cent of the profits from sales of its brand new Rainbow Salad to Ask for Clive.

Ask for Clive partners with venues to promote inclusion and to create welcoming environments for the LGBTW+ community.

Johanna Zissman, who co-runs Leafy with her husband Oliver, said: "It's important to us as a business to do our bit to celebrate Pride Month and to support not only our local LGBT+ community but the UK-wide community.

"And with Ask For Clive being a local charity and us being a local venue for dining out, it seemed the most natural decision for us to help raise funds for such a worthy charity."

Ask For Clive founder Danny Clare said: "We are really grateful for the support and creativity shown by Oliver and Leafy in support of our charity.

"Ask For Clive was founded in St Albans and despite being focused on the pub sector, we have been overwhelmed by support from local businesses.

"And as venues start to reopen, and people start making their way out again, we are readying ourselves for our Pub Pride event on July 23."

Pub Pride is a nationwide campaign which will bring together businesses and communities in a celebration of love and acceptance across the UK.

The Rainbow Salad features vegetables, beans and fish, mixed leaves, glass noodles, falafel, carrot, broccoli, sweetcorn, pickled red onion, feta and pomegranate with a choice of dressing. It costs £10 with 20 per cent being donated to Ask for Clive.

For more details on how to get involved in next month's Pub Pride events go to pubpride.com and find out more about Ask for Clive at https://askforclive.com/