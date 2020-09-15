Advanced search

St Albans nursery holds Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 15 September 2020

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in St Albans held a Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers.

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in St Albans held a Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers.

A St Albans nursery has held a special Rainbow Day to show thanks to key workers and the NHS.

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in St Albans held a Rainbow Day to thank NHS and key workers.

Nursery manager Hannah Oxley organised the event at Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery to encourage positive conversations regarding people who help us and what the NHS is.

The children enjoyed a rainbow menu which included colourful vegetable rice and blueberries, peach and strawberries for morning fruit snack, and both staff and children all dressed up in rainbow-themed outfits.

They also made rainbow artwork, used doctors and nurses role play outfits, and took part in different colour-related activities.

Owner Amanda Griffiths said: “As the owner I am so proud of all my staff, we have made no redundancies over lockdown and have welcomed back our community...

“The nursery is an extremely happy place at a tricky time.

“Staff have said that they have loved Rainbow Day as it allowed such positive learning.”

