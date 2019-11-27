Advanced search

Work begins on controversial Rail Freight interchange near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 November 2019

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

Archant

Work is finally underway on the Strategic Rail Freight Interchange in Park Street to prevent planning permission from lapsing during the consultation period.

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depotThe proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

The rail freight terminal is proposed for Green Belt land on the former Radlett Aerodrome site, and developers SEGRO - previously known as Helioslough - have met with years of opposition from campaigners.

A SEGRO spokesman said: "Following two public enquiries which fully explored the merits of the strategic rail freight scheme, the Secretary of State granted outline planning permission in 2014.

"Since then we have engaged positively in the planning process in order to progress the scheme and the recent works have been carried out to ensure the planning permission does not lapse while the next phases of public examination take place.

"We are aware that the draft Local Plan for St Albans is being reviewed and that the public examination is due to begin in January 2020.

Cathy Bolshaw, rail freight demonstrationCathy Bolshaw, rail freight demonstration

"One of the many topics of debate will be the appropriate use of the site for which planning permission for the strategic rail freight terminal has been granted."

You may also want to watch:

Since 2006, campaign group STRiFE (Stop The Rail Freight Exchange) has objected to the proposals, arguing that the rail freight would be a loss to the Green Belt.

Founder Cathy Bolshaw said: "We all knew this day would come at some point. The planning consent is valid for five years so they had to do something.

"We're very sorry to hear that they've made a start on some works - the timing is impeccable when there are no sitting MPs.

"The Local Plan is still under consultation so they want to be seen to be making a stand so the land can't be turned into housing.

"All is not lost because they still don't own a piece of land that they need in the middle of the site, and they still don't know whether it can be connected to the railway line."

Malcolm Mark, from Napsbury Park Residents' Association, has also been fighting the proposals since 2006: "I think it's ridiculous. They don't own the land - the whole thing is just nonsensical.

"This is just going to be a lorry depot if it comes off. I can't see how it's viable. Everybody has been against this except the company themselves."

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Work begins on controversial Rail Freight interchange near St Albans

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Harpenden go for highs to lows with Chingford loss

Harpenden skipper Oli Lacey (left). Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Double for Lee Armitt as Colney Heath beat Arlesey Town

Lee Armitt scored twice in Colney Heath's win over Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Middlesex to use Radlett Cricket Club for all four home games in the Royal London Cup

Middlesex will play five games in total at Radlett Cricket Club in 2020. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists