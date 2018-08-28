Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Radlett singer to appear on BBC One as judge in competition

PUBLISHED: 15:49 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 08 January 2019

Simone Kaye. Picture: GSD Media UK

Simone Kaye. Picture: GSD Media UK

GSD Media UK

A Radlett performer, songwriter and vocal coach will be appearing on prime time TV as a singing judge.

Simone Kaye. Picture: Jon PlimmerSimone Kaye. Picture: Jon Plimmer

Simone Kaye was headhunted to be a judge in the next series of BBC One’s All Together Now, where contestants are tasked with winning over a panel of 100 experts for a £50,000 prize.

If the judges in the show - who range from singers and songwriters to drag queens and burlesque dancers - like a contestant’s performance, they stand up and start singing along.

It was filmed last September in Manchester’s Media City over the course of about a month, Simone said.

She added: “I was so excited, it was a new opportunity for me to do something I have never done before and prime time TV is the best promotion.”

Simone Kaye. Picture: Jon PlimmerSimone Kaye. Picture: Jon Plimmer

In a career over 20 years, Simone has performed alongside George Michael, Take That, Emeli Sandé and Joss Stone, and at high profile events such as the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant.

She has also appeared on the BBC Music Awards and the BAFTAs.

Simone added: “I didn’t have any expectations but I have done quite a lot of TV so I am quite used to that, but this whole thing was mental as an experience.

“It was nothing like I have ever done or seen before.

“The other judges were so varied, across the board. There were lots of people I wouldn’t normally meet, we are all singers but we are so different in what we do.

“It was a great team, we were so lucky with everyone there and a lot of people did the year before so they were really helpful.”

Simone was contacted last summer over Facebook by a producer of the programme, asking her to come and audition.

She bagged her place on the show by singing You Might Need Somebody by Shola Ama, which was later rerecorded by Randy Crawford.

Although originally from Essex, Simone has lived in Radlett for 15 years.

The winner of All Together Now 2018 was Hartlepool-based singer Michael Rice with a performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. He won over 94 of the 100 judges in the final.

Simone will soon be launching a one woman show called Divas Through the Decades.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

St Albans' speedy rail links don't come cheap. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

#includeImage($article, 225)

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of blue badge holders falls

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman rescued after chimney fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Opt for Tryanuary instead of going dry

Seedlip and Seifreid Zweigelt wines.

Title challenge remains on course as six-gun Harpenden shoot down Letchworth

Harpenden celebrate scoring. Picture: DANNY LOO

Disruption at St Albans City and Radlett after train hits obstruction

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Extra night-time train services serving St Albans and Harpenden

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

Joshua Porter, who was killed in a car accident on August 25 when James Norton spun off the road and hit a tree on the A414 near St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists