Police appeal for missing Radlett man with links to St Albans and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 14:45 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 05 February 2020
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a 30-year-old man who has gone missing from Radlett.
Ky Godfrey was last seen in St Albans on Wednesday, January 29.
He is described as being of slim build, with a large dark beard and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black jeans and black trainers. He may also have been wearing a black hat.
Ky is believed to have links to St Albans, Stevenage, Hemel and Watford.
Anyone who has seen Ky since he was reported missing, or has information about where he has been, should call Herts police on 101.
If you believe you are with Ky now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.