Will you have your say on the Radlett neighbourhood plan?

Residents of Radlett residents are being given asked to say whether a plan shaping the future of the town should be adopted.

Aldenham Parish Council's Radlett Neighbourhood Plan is one step away from being the first document of its kind to be adopted in the borough after councillors agreed on Wednesday, February 26 that the plan should proceed to a referendum.

If more than half of votes cast during the referendum are in its favour then the document will be used to help make planning decisions for the area. If there are more votes against the plan, it will not be adopted.

It includes policies on housing choices; respecting and enhancing the townscape and landscape of the area; maintaining the vibrancy of the village centre and explores how developments in general can contribute to the vision for the area. If adopted, it will go on to guide landlords, developers, investors and HBC's planning committee about the characteristics, unique challenges and opportunities in Radlett.

The plan, which was first mooted in 2013, has involved a wide range of bodies and individuals.

Aldenham Parish Councillor Estelle Samuelson said: "The steering group has worked tirelessly throughout these past years and after several rounds of consultation with the public I believe the policies that have been drawn up will benefit Radlett enormously in the future.

"The original aim of the plan was to allow the local community in Radlett to have more of a say about how their village should evolve in the years to come. Most importantly trying to preserve the lovely rural area that attracted them to come and live here in the first place.

"The plan belongs to the people of Radlett and I pay tribute to their patience in helping to get it to this stage of the proceedings."

Voting will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday, May 7 at all polling stations in the Radlett neighbourhood area.

To vote, residents must be registered. The deadline for applying to register is Tuesday 21 April. You can register online by visiting www.hertsmere.gov.uk/registertovote.

To view the plan visit www.hertsmere.gov.uk/radlettplan.