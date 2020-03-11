Advanced search

Radlett mum helps children to smile

PUBLISHED: 10:56 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 March 2020

Sue raises money for Smile Train, a children’s charity that offers free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive care for children living in countries where treatment is not readily available. Picture: Supplied

A Radlett mum went on a mission to Tanzania to help children with the same condition as her son.

Sue Maughan's son Daniel was born with a bilateral split in his lip, and a split in his palate at the roof of his mouth.

So grateful for the care that Daniel received on the NHS, Sue set out on a mission to raise money for Smile Train, a children's charity that offers free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive care for children living in countries where treatment.

Having fundraised for eight years, said she wanted to see first-hand where her money was going, and so she embarked on the trip to visit one of Smile Train's partner hospitals.

She met some of the children that are benefitting from Smile Train's work, and the doctors that were carrying out their life-changing surgery.

What initially started out as a coffee morning fundraiser and a dress swap event, turned into an eight-hour sponsored spinning session and multiple extreme treks, including Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Everest Base Camp.

Sue said: 'My latest trip was very special as I was taking my 16 year old daughter and god daughter to share the experience.

'With suitcases loaded with donations from family and friends we set off on our long journey to meet patients and mothers, doctors and fundraisers.

'They all had a story to tell of why they are so grateful for the donations made to Smile Train that change the lives of babies, children and adults with cleft lip and palate.'

At just three months old, Daniel had an operation to repair his lip and the left side of his nose was also reshapen.

He then went on to have several further treatments during childhood to improve his speech, hearing and teeth alignment.

Sue has raised tens of thousands of pounds for Smile Train, helping to give children all over the world a brand new smile and the opportunity to live long and fulfilling lives.

