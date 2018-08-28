Poll

Radlett councillor invited to Parliament by Oliver Dowden for women’s suffrage celebration

Left to right: Work & Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Watling county councillor Caroline Clapper and Hertsmere MP and Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden. Archant

Radlett MP Oliver Dowden has brought one of the town’s councillors to Parliament to celebrate 100 years since women got the vote.

The 50/50 Parliament asked Oliver Dowden to nominate an outstanding woman from his constituency to attend the event and he chose county councillor Caroline Clapper.

He said: “I was delighted to be able to nominate Caroline for this event. She is a fantastic local representative for her community and I know she works tirelessly on their behalf.”

The 50/50 Parliament campaign was created to bring about a gender-balanced legislature.

They organised the Thursday event with The Jo Cox Foundation, The Fawcett Society, and Centenary Action Group.

Mr Dowden said: “I support this campaign by the 50/50 Parliament, because the House of Commons makes better decisions when our MPs reflect the wide range of experiences and backgrounds we have in our country.”

The two of them also spoke with newly-appointed Work & Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd.

Cllr Clapper said: “I was honoured to be selected and thoroughly enjoyed the day in Parliament with Oliver.

“I particularly enjoyed our discussions with Amber Rudd and felt enormously inspired to be present at the commemoration of such an important milestone for women in politics.”

For more information about the 50/50 Parliament campaign, visit 5050parliament.co.uk