Five people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Radlett

PUBLISHED: 17:07 03 June 2019

The crash on Harper Lane in Radlett.

The crash on Harper Lane in Radlett.

Archant

Five people were seriously injured in a car crash on a Radlett road.

Emergency services rushed to Harper Lane, near Kingsley Green hospital, at about 3.35pm on May 31 to reports of a collision.

A Volkswagen Transporter mini bus, an Audi A3 and a Volkswagen Coupe were all involved in the crash.

The road was closed while police officers and ambulance crews dealt with the incident, which saw five people injured.

Both the mini bus and Audi had be recovered from the scene.

