Did you see Audi before multi-casualty collision in Radlett?

The crash on Harper Lane in Radlett. Picture: Robbie Ransted Archant

Were you a witness to a crash in Radlett over the weekend?

Multiple people were hurt on Friday, May 31 in Radlett on Harper Lane, when at about 3.30pm a white Volkswagen Transporter shuttle, a white Audi A3 and a grey Volkswagen Passat collided.

East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and eight ambulances to take patients from the scene to Watford General Hospital.

Although it was initially thought there were five people injured, it is now reported that nine people were involved.

Seven people had minor injuries, one person sustained wrist and sternum fractures, and another person suffered injuries serious enough to require surgery.

Herts police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Peter Scholes, from the Road Policing Unit Support Group, said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a white Audi A3 in the area prior to the collision."

Anyone with information should email peter.scholes@herts.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference is ISR 500 of May 31.