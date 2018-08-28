Advanced search

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

PUBLISHED: 10:20 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 23 January 2019

Drivers have won their campaign against roadworks which were wreaking traffic havoc in Radlett.

More than 600 people signed a petition urging Herts county council to combat the congestion caused by three-way traffic lights at the B556 Harper Lane and A5183 Watling Street junction.

The works are to facilitate 206 homes on the former Harperbury hospital site - the railway bridge is being narrowed to one line, and the existing footpath to the southern side of Harper Lane is being replaced with a three-metre cycleway and new kerbs.

Due to be in place until the end of July, residents report the lights grinding Radlett to a standstill and causing hour-long delays.

The petition reads: “Obviously no analysis of traffic flows was done and traffic will only get worse with the Bloor Housing Development on Harper Lane.

“The council have to come up with an acceptable long term solution.”

A resident of Radlett who signed the petition, Nicholas Levy, said it had been poorly managed: “It is complete chaos.

“There were lots of other things they could have done which haven’t been taken into account.

“It is a junction which should take five minutes which takes an hour. That is crazy.”

Portfolio holder for leisure, culture and health at Hertsmere Borough Council, Cllr Caroline Clapper, has been pushing for a resolution.

She said: “Until a new and more practical schedule of works can be agreed upon for this location, these works will now be ceasing and everybody’s travelling lives can return back to normal.”

A spokesperson from Bloor Homes South Midlands, who are developing the Harperbury hospital site, said: “We are aware that the necessary traffic management measures which have been in place at the junction of Harper Lane and Watling Street have led to disruption for motorists.

“These necessary measures were taken after investigating all other options in conjunction Hertfordshire County Council and we apologise for the inconvenience caused whilst this essential work took place.

“Following talks with the county council over removing the traffic management measures at the earliest opportunity, we can confirm that the temporary traffic lights will be removed this evening [January 22].”

See the petition at https://democracy.hertfordshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=26&RPID=654610&HPID=654610&fbclid=IwAR0-iOeqlC-oAP-4FrjyHRjEvCA3VBJLfDOg0Ru7gnu1sh5luuBlwfhdeBg

