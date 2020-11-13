Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Radlett

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hammer was used to smash the door of a retailer as part of an attempted burglary in Radlett.

The glass in the front door of Radlett Opticians, Watling Street was smashed by a person with a hammer at around 4.30am on November 7. The offender did not manage to gain entry to the premises and nothing was taken.

PC Mike Morris, of the Radlett Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “Were you in the area at the time and did you see or hear anything suspicious? If so I’d like to hear from you.

“Additionally, do you live nearby and have CCTV which may have caught something unusual at this time of the morning?”

If you have any information about the attempted burglary, you can contact Mike at michael.morris2@herts.pnn.police.uk, or via herts.police.uk/report. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/89831/20.

Information can also anonymously be submitted through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.