Advanced search

Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Radlett

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 13 November 2020

The opticians on Watling Street was vandalised in an attempted burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The opticians on Watling Street was vandalised in an attempted burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hammer was used to smash the door of a retailer as part of an attempted burglary in Radlett.

The glass in the front door of Radlett Opticians, Watling Street was smashed by a person with a hammer at around 4.30am on November 7. The offender did not manage to gain entry to the premises and nothing was taken.

You may also want to watch:

PC Mike Morris, of the Radlett Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “Were you in the area at the time and did you see or hear anything suspicious? If so I’d like to hear from you.

“Additionally, do you live nearby and have CCTV which may have caught something unusual at this time of the morning?”

If you have any information about the attempted burglary, you can contact Mike at michael.morris2@herts.pnn.police.uk, or via herts.police.uk/report. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/89831/20.

Information can also anonymously be submitted through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Radlett

The opticians on Watling Street was vandalised in an attempted burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Care worker faces prison after slapping vulnerable St Albans teen

Michelle Cave plead guilty at St Albans crown court yesterday (November 13). St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hertfordshire-wide helpline for people worried about their alcohol intake

Is the virus shutdown leading to unhealthy drinking habits? Picture: Getty Images

Accusation of ‘lack of consultation’ on Coopers Green Lane quarry expansion between St Albans and Welwyn Garden City made

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Homeless charity pleads for people to take part in virtual sleepout

The Herts Young Homeless Sleepout At Home is on November 20. Picture: HYH