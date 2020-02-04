Advanced search

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 February 2020

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were put up on telecoms boxes in St Albans.

The stickers were discovered in Oakwood Drive and reported to police at 3.42pm on Friday (January 31).

Most of the stickers were able to be removed, but those that would not come off had their wording erased with a permanent marker instead.

You may also want to watch:

Police received a further call today to reports that more offensive stickers had been put up on telecoms boxes in the same road.

The second batch of stickers have now been removed, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/9376/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

St Albans MP calls for faster special needs assessments

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has called for faster assessments for children with special needs. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Much better from Tabard as they give the undefeated leaders a huge scare

Jonny Aguila got Tabard's first try in an impressive performance against Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Health and wellbeing strategy for St Albans updated

St Albans's health and wellbeing strategy has been updated. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

SSML Premier Division: Single-goal results bring differing emotions for Harpenden Town, Colney Heath and London Colney

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath meet again on the back of two very different 1-0 results. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24