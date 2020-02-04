Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were put up on telecoms boxes in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stickers were discovered in Oakwood Drive and reported to police at 3.42pm on Friday (January 31).

Most of the stickers were able to be removed, but those that would not come off had their wording erased with a permanent marker instead.

You may also want to watch:

Police received a further call today to reports that more offensive stickers had been put up on telecoms boxes in the same road.

The second batch of stickers have now been removed, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/9376/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report