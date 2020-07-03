Advanced search

Racist sticker found on house window in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:40 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 03 July 2020

The 'Black Crimes Matter' sticker, a racist parody of 'Black Lives Matter' was stuck to a window of a house in Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

The 'Black Crimes Matter' sticker, a racist parody of 'Black Lives Matter' was stuck to a window of a house in Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A sticker carrying a racist slogan has been flyposted in a St Albans conservation area.

The parody on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement was stuck on a window of a house in Fishpool Street.

It read ‘Black Crimes Matter’ and it had claimed statistics of crimes committed in percentages.

The resident of the house had no idea it was there and it has now been taken down.

Lib Dem St Albans District councillor Danny Clare, who has been working with the St Albans Black Lives Matter campaign group, said: “I was shocked and disappointed to see this sticker appearing.

“For all the positive work St Albans for Black Lives Matter is doing, supported by many local businesses and institutions, it is such a shame to see the level of animosity and outright racism towards a group dedicated to positive social change.

“The St Albans I live in is one that embraces and celebrates diversity. This has no place here or anywhere else.”

St Albans Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Caro said: “We have been made aware of an offensive poster being displayed in Fishpool Street and are investigating to see if any crimes have taken place.

“Racism and hate crimes are not tolerated by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“We take reports very seriously as we know they can have a severe impact on the victim but also on the wider community in which they occur.”

