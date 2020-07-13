Racist graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

This is the shocking racist graffiti seen scrawled over a wall in St Albans city centre today.

The vandalism in response to the Black Lives Matter movement is on a huge board in Waddington Road between O2 and Clinton Cards.

It says “BLM doesn’t mean all lives matter” with “don’t” added in afterwards and then “My bad”.

Herts police have been approached for a comment.

The graffiti follows the flyposting of a sticker carrying a racist slogan in St Albans Conservation Area.

It read ‘Black Crimes Matter’ and claimed statistics of crimes committed in percentages. It was stuck to the window of a house in Fishpool Street.

The resident of the house had no idea it was there and it has now been taken down.

Lib Dem St Albans District councillor Danny Clare, who has been working with the St Albans Black Lives Matter campaign group, said at the time: “I was shocked and disappointed to see this sticker appearing.

“For all the positive work St Albans for Black Lives Matter is doing, supported by many local businesses and institutions, it is such a shame to see the level of animosity and outright racism towards a group dedicated to positive social change.

“The St Albans I live in is one that embraces and celebrates diversity. This has no place here or anywhere else.”

St Albans Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Caro said: “We have been made aware of an offensive poster being displayed in Fishpool Street and are investigating to see if any crimes have taken place.

“Racism and hate crimes are not tolerated by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“We take reports very seriously as we know they can have a severe impact on the victim but also on the wider community in which they occur.”