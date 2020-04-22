Advanced search

St Albans Race for Life rescheduled for autumn due to pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:40 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 22 April 2020

A previous St Albans Race for Life in Verulamium Park - photos by Courtney Culverhouse.

Organisers of St Albans Race for Life have announced a new date this autumn for the fundraising event, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charity Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events this spring and summer, including the Race for Life 5K and 10K at Verulamium Park which was scheduled for Sunday July 19.

The events have been rescheduled for Sunday October 4, and participants who had already signed up for July can transfer their entry to the new date.

Entries are also open for more people to join at raceforlife.org

Cancer Research UK event manager Annie Ashwell said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in St Albans this October.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

“We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life. As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July including Race for Life St Albans this July

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life the best yet this October.

“Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout these unprecedented times.”

Many of the scientists and researchers funded by Cancer Research UK are currently being redeployed to help in the fight against COVID-19, including assisting with testing for the virus. By helping to beat coronavirus, the charity can lessen the impact that this virus is having on the care of cancer patients.

