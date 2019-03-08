Fundraising evening in memory of St Albans disability activist raises more than £1,300

The evening raised £1,300 for Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

Well-wishers raised more than £1,300 in tribute to a St Albans disability activist who passed away earlier this year.

The evening raised £1,300 for Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

Glen Shorey was diagnosed with a rare degenerative condition called Friedreich's Ataxia at nine years old and told he would not live past 21.

Defying that prognosis, Glen died from a heart problem in January aged 25.

Setting himself up as a political campaigner, Glen ran a blog called The Adventures of Wheelchair Boy and lobbied for disabled people's rights in St Albans and beyond.

On July 9, 120 people attended a charity quiz evening at St Michael's Manor Hotel in aid of Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

The evening raised £1,300 for Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

Glen's sister, Rachel Shorey, said: "It was a fun night, and we made sure these charities are supported in Glen's memory as he was so conscious of helping other disabled people be as independent as possible.

"It was hard because while we spent a lot of time getting raffle prizes we sort of forgot what it was for - we were just getting them for charity.

"On the evening we read something out which we had written collectively about Glen, and it was quite emotional."

She said Keech Hospice supported Glen and the family throughout his life, including taking him on day trips.

Raffle prizes were donated by local companies and people for the evening in tribute to Glen Shorey.

Manager of St Michael's, Richard Marrett, is also co-owner of the city centre Rose and Crown pub - where Glen enjoyed the weekly pub quiz.

Richard said: "It is important to give back to the community. It is sad that he is gone, but it is great to remember him doing something he loved."

Question master Mick ran the quiz free of charge, and 37 raffle prizes were donated by local companies and people.

These include a tea for two at The Ivy St Albans Brasserie, a pantomime ticket for the Alban Arena, a haircut voucher for Wilde About Hair, two tickets to an OVO theatre production, and a Pots of Art voucher.

The evening raised £1,300 for Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

Former Arsenal FC player Alan Smith also donated club memorabilia, in a nod to Glen's lifelong support for the team.

Rachel encouraged everyone to donate to Ataxia UK through Glen's yoga teacher Lucy Hurley, who is climbing Everest in his memory.

Find out more at tinyurl.com/y44x7mos and visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyHurley to donate.

Raffle prizes were donated by local companies and people for the evening in tribute to Glen Shorey.

Raffle prizes were donated by local companies and people for the evening in tribute to Glen Shorey.

Glen Shorey passed away this January.

Glen Shorey.

Glen Shorey was politically active, and was a member of the Labour Party.

Glen Shorey.

Glen Shorey passed away this January.

The evening raised £1,300 for Keech Hospice Care and custom disability equipment charity Demand.

Glen Shorey was politically active, and was a member of the Labour Party.

