St Albans quilters give donation to domestic abuse charity

More than 50 handmade quilts and blankets have been donated to a domestic abuse charity.

For the second year running, members of Mead Quilters, Kimpton Stitchers and Bricket Wood WI members have come together to make quilts and donate toiletries to SAHWR, which provides specialist outreach services to victims of domestic abuse.

The collection was organised by Ginny Edwards and Caroline Ellis, who said they were overwhelmed by the support.

Caroline said: “It’s so important that these women and their children know that the community around them supports them. We especially like to be able to give the children their own quilts with cartoon characters or animals on them. They have often had to leave their homes with nothing and to be able to own something of their own, which they can take with them when they leave the safe houses is very important.’

If you are suffering from domestic abuse then contact SAHWR on 03301 025 811 For donations to support domestic abuse victims visit www.sahwr.org.uk