Margaret Wix becomes Hogwarts for the day

Pupils at a St Albans primary school took part in a special Harry Potter themed day on Friday.

Margaret Wix Primary staff promoted a love of reading and sport with a Quidditch Day.

The day began with a reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by Year 6 teacher and Harry Potter fan Catherine Abbott which parents were also able to attend.

Assembly was a special sorting hat event, where children found out which house from Hogwarts they were in.

Headteacher Claire Gibbs said: "There was much excitement in the school hall as children found out if they were Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw.

Margaret Wix pupils took part in a Quidditch day on Friday October 7. - Credit: Margaret Wix





"During the rest of the day, every class was given the opportunity to play Quidditch out on the school field. There was fun and laughter across every game as children imagined they were on the playing fields of Hogwarts. At the end of the day, the school was brought back together to discover that Hufflepuff were the winners.

"At Margaret Wix Primary School, we know that loving learning means children will learn more. We know how important reading is. We know how important sport is. So, we thought, why not have a Quidditch Day, which involves both! It seems to have been a winning combination!"

