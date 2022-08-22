Bricket Wood science writer explores mysteries of the universe
How did the universe begin? Does alien life exist? Is time travel possible? Could we travel to other stars and galaxies?
These are just some of the questions examined in a new book by a Bricket Wood author.
Retired biochemist Dr Peter Altman has written Mysteries of the Universe: Answerable and unanswerable questions, following 10 years of research.
He explained: "Each of the 14 chapters is constructed as a question where I discuss the evidence as far as any is available, and then come to a conclusion.
"In some cases the answers are established scientific fact, eg the age of the Earth; in other cases the answer is my own opinion, eg does alien life exist?
"I'm not Brian Cox so don't get to make TV programmes and don't get invited onto The One Show. So getting it published was hard.
"No UK publisher would take it on, but I knew from a previous job as a commissioning editor for medical books that there are many Indian publishers who like UK books, and I was pleased to find such a publisher, Jaico Books of Mumbai, who did agree to publish it. They have sold over 1,100 copies in their markets in about eight months since publication last year.
"All that is great but I did want the book to be available in the UK, so Jaico allowed me to print some copies here and appointed me to be a UK distributor."
Dr Altman now works as a science writer and speaker. His areas of special interest include cosmology, biochemistry and photography. He is the founder and chairman of the Bricket Wood Science Group and a member of the Magic Circle in London.
Mysteries of the Universe is available from Amazon and various other online booksellers.